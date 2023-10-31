New Episode of “Bridgerton” Sheds Light on Lack of Support for Actors’ Mental Health

Actress Ruby Barker, known for her role in the hit Netflix series “Bridgerton,” recently spoke out about the lack of support she received from the streaming platform and production company Shondaland during two psychotic breaks she experienced. Barker, who played the character Marina in the first season and made a guest appearance in the second season, expressed her disappointment in the lack of concern shown the companies.

During an interview on the LOAF Podcast, Barker revealed that her mental health began deteriorating while filming “Bridgerton.” She attributed her character’s isolated and ostracized nature to negatively impacting her own well-being. Barker expressed frustration at the lack of support she received from both Netflix and Shondaland, explaining that no one reached out to check on her or offer any form of aftercare or support.

This revelation sheds light on the importance of mental health support in the entertainment industry. Despite the tremendous success of “Bridgerton,” it is disheartening to learn that an actor’s well-being can be overshadowed the demands of promoting a show. Barker expressed gratitude towards Netflix for casting her in the series, but also criticized the lack of support provided to her during a distressing period of her life.

It is crucial that production companies prioritize the mental health of their cast and crew. The pressure to maintain appearances and promote a project should not come at the expense of an individual’s well-being. Hopefully, Barker’s story will serve as a wake-up call to the industry, prompting them to implement better support systems for mental health in the future.

