Bride’s Traditional Samoan Dance at Wedding Goes Viral

A proud sister-in-law recently shared a heartwarming video of her brother’s bride performing a traditional Samoan dance at their wedding, and the footage has become an online sensation. The video, posted Lyrah Siarrah (@lyrah_siarrah27), has garnered over 355,000 views, 34,000 likes, 1,110 saves, and 600 comments.

The bride, Coll Tiatia (@colltiatia), performed the taualuga, a sacred Samoan dance that is typically performed at special celebrations. The taualuga is considered the pinnacle of Samoan performances and is an integral part of Samoan tradition. Women who perform the dance are called taupou, and their taualuga is usually the final act of important ceremonial events.

During the dance, Tiatia is accompanied aiuli or fa’aluma performers, who are usually brothers or relatives of the taupou. These performers shout and dance alongside the taupou to support and energize her during her taualuga. Tiatia’s new husband, Anthony, also joined in the dance from a distance, proudly showing his support.

In addition to the dance, Tiatia also learned the Samoan language in order to deliver an appreciation speech for her new family. This gesture touched TikTokers, who praised her for embracing and honoring her new family’s culture.

According to Siarrah, Tiatia chose to get married in Samoa to honor her new family’s culture. The wedding took place in Lafaga, a village on the island of Upolu. Siarrah expressed her family’s joy and gratitude for Tiatia’s willingness to learn and perform the taualuga, and she welcomed her into the family with love.

The viral video and Tiatia’s heartfelt performance have garnered praise and admiration from people all over the world. Many viewers were moved the love, gratitude, and respect conveyed through the dance and expressed their emotions in the comments section.

