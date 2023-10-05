Bride’s Touching Samoan Dance Honors Her New Family

A bride’s heartfelt performance of a traditional Samoan dance, known as the taualuga, has gone viral on TikTok. The proud sister-in-law of the bride, Lyrah Siarrah, shared a video of the dance, which gained over 355,000 views on the platform. The taualuga is a sacred Samoan dance that is performed at special celebrations and is considered the pinnacle of Samoan performances. In the video, the bride, Coll Tiatia, is accompanied traditional performers called aiuli or fa’aluma, who shout and dance alongside her to support and hype her up during her taualuga.

What makes this video even more special is the bride’s effort to learn the dance and her dedication to honoring her new family’s culture. Siarrah expressed her admiration for her sister-in-law’s performance, stating, “She did go out of her way to learn this so graceful, and she def did a wonderful job!” The family was deeply touched and honored Tiatia’s commitment to learning and performing the taualuga, with Siarrah expressing their joy and acceptance of her into their family.

Tiatia’s dedication to embracing her new family’s culture went beyond just learning the taualuga. She also learned the Samoan language in order to recite an appreciation speech for her new family. This display of love, gratitude, and respect touched TikTokers, with one user commenting, “There is so much love, gratitude, and respect conveyed here without a single word.”

The video of Tiatia’s emotional and beautiful dance serves as a reminder of the power of cultural traditions in bringing families together and honoring one’s heritage. It showcases the importance of embracing and respecting different cultures, especially within the context of marriage and forming new families.

– Definition of taualuga: Samoan traditional dance performed at special celebrations. It is considered the apex of Samoan performances and the centerpiece of Samoan tradition.

– Definition of aiuli or fa’aluma performers: Traditional performers who accompany the taupou (woman performing the taualuga) during the dance.

