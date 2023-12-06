Bride Deletes Social Media Accounts Amidst Controversy Surrounding Groom’s Legal Troubles

A bride who captured the attention of millions with her opulent multimillion-dollar wedding has opted to delete her TikTok account and make her Instagram private, following reports regarding her groom’s legal situation. Madelaine Brockway, a 26-year-old heiress to a car dealership fortune, hired a luxury event content creator for what was dubbed the “wedding of the century.” However, the aftermath of the extravagant Paris ceremony in November, which reportedly cost $59 million, has been overshadowed revelations surrounding the alleged actions of her 29-year-old husband, Jacob LaGrone.

According to NBC News, LaGrone, hailing from Texas, has been charged with three counts of aggravated assault against police officers after allegedly firing a gun at them in March. This felony offense carries a maximum sentence of life imprisonment. The incident took place when three officers responded to multiple disturbance calls at the same address on March 14 and came under fire. LaGrone recently made an appearance in Tarrant County District Court, where court documents revealed that he has been offered a plea deal of 25 years in prison.

The bride’s decision to remove herself from the public eye comes after her wedding videos went viral online, thanks to its extraordinary display of opulence. The lavish event featured a live performance Maroon 5, a rehearsal dinner at the Palais Garnier opera house, and an overnight stay at the historical Palace of Versailles. The ceremony itself took place at the exclusive Chateau de Villette, where Brockway donned a stunning Dior haute couture dress. Preceding the wedding, guests were treated to exclusive events such as a private party at Chanel’s Haute Couture Headquarters and lunch at the iconic Eiffel Tower. The bride also enjoyed a four-day bachelorette party at the luxurious Amangiri resort in Utah, with each night being themed, culminating in a Marie Antoinette-inspired Halloween dinner party.

While the bride has deleted her TikTok account and made her Instagram private, videos of the wedding remain accessible online through content creation companies Olivia and Living, as well as through wedding planners Lake Como Weddings. Although this turn of events has dampened the excitement surrounding the wedding, the memories of its extravagance continue to captivate viewers worldwide.