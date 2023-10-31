A Bold Move: Bride Stands Her Ground on Wedding Day and Stops Cousin’s Proposal

In a recent Reddit post, a bride known as u/Goddessbadguy shared the story of how she stood her ground and prevented her cousin from proposing at her wedding. The 27-year-old woman described her cousin as immature, selfish, and rude, and explained how he had always managed to make family events about himself.

Just a week before her wedding, the bride received an unexpected call from her cousin, informing her that he planned to propose to his girlfriend during the ceremony. Infuriated his assumption that he had the right to do so, she calmly told him not to go through with it. This did not sit well with her cousin, who responded with anger and derogatory insults.

Despite facing backlash from her parents and other family members who deemed her decision unreasonable and selfish, the bride refused to back down. She reminded them that it was her special day and ultimately her decision to determine how the event unfolded. Some family members even decided not to attend the wedding due to the dispute.

Knowing her cousin’s history of causing drama at family gatherings, the bride devised a plan with the live band to prevent the proposal. She paid extra and requested that the band start playing if her cousin attempted to make a speech. Her other cousins were also informed and fully supported her in thwarting his plans.

On the wedding day, the bride noticed her cousin standing up and making his way towards the stage after the best man and maid-of-honor speeches concluded. As planned, the band began to play, and the bride and groom quickly rushed to the dance floor, joined the rest of the guests. Her cousin’s attempts to propose were continuously interrupted the music, and some of her cousins even blocked his path and told him to stop.

Throughout the night, the bride observed her cousin’s growing anger until he finally stormed out of the wedding with his girlfriend. She couldn’t help but laugh and enjoy the rest of the evening with her loved ones. The next day, she woke up to more angry messages and voicemails, which she chose to ignore in order to fully enjoy her honeymoon.

While the bride faced criticism from family members who sided with her cousin, the Reddit post gained significant support from users who praised her for standing her ground. The general consensus was that her cousin’s behavior was entitled and that the bride handled the situation cleverly and with grace.

According to wedding experts, proposing at someone else’s wedding is generally frowned upon as it takes away from the couple’s special day. It is considered more appropriate to celebrate the couple’s love story and respect their celebration rather than diverting attention towards oneself.

FAQ

Q: Was the bride justified in stopping her cousin’s proposal at her wedding?

A: Many users on Reddit and wedding experts agree that the bride was justified in stopping her cousin’s proposal. It is generally considered inappropriate to propose at someone else’s wedding, as it can overshadow the couple’s special day.

Q: Why did the bride’s cousin get angry?

A: The cousin became angry when the bride calmly told him not to go through with his plan to propose during her wedding. He reacted hurling insults at her and later garnered support from certain family members who believed the bride was being selfish.

Q: How did the bride prevent the proposal?

A: The bride arranged with the live band to start playing if her cousin attempted to make a speech during the wedding. This disrupted his plans, and the bride and groom quickly took to the dance floor, joined the other guests. Some cousins even blocked his path and told him to stop.

Q: Did the bride face any consequences for her actions?

A: Following the wedding, the bride received angry messages and voicemails from her cousin and family members who supported him. However, she chose not to engage in the drama and focused on enjoying her honeymoon instead.

Sources:

– The Knot: www.theknot.com