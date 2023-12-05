Summary: This article discusses the participation of British politicians in reality TV shows and the controversy surrounding their actions. It also highlights the colonial tendencies portrayed in shows like “I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!” and challenges the stereotypes associated with Australia.

It seems that British politicians have a knack for venturing into the world of reality TV, seeking redemption or a brief escape from their political troubles. Last year, former health secretary Matt Hancock found himself on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!, much to the surprise of the British public. While he may have entertained viewers and pocketed a significant sum of money, his decision to participate did not sit well with taxpayers who expected him to fulfill his duties as an MP.

This year, another controversial political figure has joined the reality TV bandwagon – Nigel Farage. Known for his role in pushing for Brexit, he has now found himself on our screens every night, attempting to portray himself as a man of the people. However, his comments on immigration and healthcare have been met with criticism, with some campmates and viewers challenging his views.

Interestingly, Australia, the setting for shows like I’m A Celebrity, has its own history of colonization the British. It is ironic that Farage, standing on Indigenous land, seems unaware of the British influence on Australia’s population. The British are the largest group of permanent migrants in Australia, and skilled migrants from the UK, including general practitioners, play a crucial role in the country’s healthcare system.

Reality TV shows like I’m A Celebrity perpetuate stereotypes about Australia as a colonial backwater filled with dangerous animals. This portrayal does a disservice to the country’s diverse culture and thriving healthcare system. Instead of fearing snakes and spiders, potential immigrants may want to consider the state of their own healthcare systems.

Furthermore, the use of indigenous terms in “Bush Tucker” trials on the show undermines the culture and history of First Nations people in Australia. By turning indigenous food into a grotesque spectacle, the show exhibits colonial tendencies, disregarding the traditions and contributions of the country’s original inhabitants.

In conclusion, the participation of politicians in reality TV and the portrayal of colonial tendencies in shows like I’m A Celebrity raise significant concerns. It is crucial to challenge these stereotypes and acknowledge the contributions of diverse communities in countries like Australia.