Disturbing Revelations: Brian Laundrie Allegedly Knew About Gabby Petito’s Disappearance

In a shocking turn of events, new court documents reveal that Brian Laundrie, the former fiancé of Gabby Petito, allegedly called his parents nearly two weeks before Petito was reported missing and informed them that she was “gone” and that he needed a lawyer. These details have come to light as part of an amended complaint filed Petito’s parents in their ongoing lawsuit against Laundrie’s parents and their attorney.

The court filings also allege that Laundrie’s parents and their attorney were aware of Petito’s death but deliberately lied to the public issuing messages of hope and support that she would be found. It is claimed that Laundrie’s parents, Christopher and Roberta Laundrie, spoke with their attorney, Steven Bertolino, on August 29, 2021, and informed him about Petito’s disappearance and Laundrie’s need for legal representation. This shocking revelation took place 13 days before Petito’s mother officially reported her missing on September 11, 2021.

Moreover, the court documents indicate that on August 30, 2021, Laundrie allegedly sent a text message from Petito’s phone to her mother, pretending that they were in Yosemite Park and experiencing a lack of cell service. This was supposedly an attempt to mislead Petito’s mother into believing that she was still alive.

The amended complaint reveals that Bertolino entered into a fee agreement with a criminal defense law firm in Wyoming to represent Laundrie and reached out to other attorneys, including a public defender’s office in the same county where Petito’s body was eventually discovered.

These distressing revelations have caused further anguish and emotional distress for Petito’s family, who describe the conduct of the Laundries and their attorney as “odious and utterly intolerable.”

As the civil trial scheduled for May approaches, it is evident that these new revelations will have a significant impact on the proceedings. The Petito family’s lawyer, Pat Reilly, described the depositions of the Laundries and Bertolino as emotionally challenging and a stark reminder of the insensitive nature of their actions throughout the investigation.

While investigations into the circumstances surrounding Gabby Petito’s tragic death continue, these shocking revelations shed new light on a case that has captivated global attention and raised important questions about the responsibility of those involved.