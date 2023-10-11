Brian Dale Tokar, a Beloved Member of the Poplar Community, Passes Away

Brian Dale Tokar, a beloved resident of Poplar, WI, passed away on October 4, 2023, at Essentia Health St Mary’s in Duluth. He was surrounded his loving family during his final moments. Brian was born on July 16, 1959, in Superior, WI, to John and Mary Lou Tokar.

Brian grew up in Billings Park and graduated from Superior Senior High School. He dedicated most of his career to working on the waterfront at Peavy Grain Elevator in Superior. Over time, he earned the endearing nickname “Old Yeller” from his co-workers due to his loud and boisterous voice while working.

In addition to his professional life, Brian was actively involved in his community. He served as a member of the Amnicon Volunteer Fire Department and generously volunteered at the Barnes VFW for their Chicken Flipping fundraiser weekends. Brian was also incredibly supportive of his children’s sporting activities.

Known for his love of nature, Brian considered his little corner of the world as God’s Country. He enjoyed hunting, working with his hands, and tending to his vegetable garden. Brian’s nieces and nephews will always remember him as their favorite uncle, thanks to his frequent M&M bribes.

Brian is survived his children, Nolan Tokar, Jacob Tokar (Jessica Tokar), and Rose Tokar, as well as his sisters, Becky Stuart (Eric Stuart) and Diane Petrich (Jim Petrich), and his brother, Joe Tokar. He will be dearly missed his many nieces, nephews, and close cousins. Brian is preceded in death his parents, John and Mary Lou Tokar, and his grandparents, Peter and Hannah Botten and John and Rose Tokar.

Visitation will be held on Friday, November 3, 2023, at the Cathedral of Christ the King Catholic Church in Superior, beginning at 10:00 AM. The Memorial Mass of Christian Burial, officiated Rev. Fr. Andrew Ricci, will commence at 11:00 AM. Burial will take place at a later date in the Bennett Cemetery. The Lenroot-Maetzold Funeral Home in Superior is assisting the family with the arrangements.

Sources:

– Lenroot-Maetzold Funeral Home

– Superior Senior High School