Brian Dale Tokar: Remembering a Beloved Community Member

Brian Dale Tokar, a resident of Poplar, WI, passed away on October 4, 2023, at Essentia Health St Mary’s in Duluth. Born on July 16, 1959, in Superior, WI, Brian was the son of John and Mary Lou Tokar. He grew up in Billings Park and graduated from Superior Senior High School.

Throughout his career, Brian dedicated his time to working at the Peavy Grain Elevator in Superior, WI. As he gained more seniority, his co-workers affectionately referred to him as “Old Yeller” due to his boisterous voice while working together.

Passionate about his community, Brian actively volunteered in various capacities. He was a member of the Amnicon Volunteer Fire Department and dedicated his time to helping at the Barnes VFW during their Chicken Flipping fundraiser weekends. Additionally, he was deeply involved in his children’s sporting activities.

Brian will always be remembered as an avid outdoorsman and amateur lumberjack who cherished his little corner of the world, which he referred to as God’s Country. He enjoyed deer hunting, working with his hands, and tending to his vegetable garden.

His nieces and nephews hold fond memories of their “favorite uncle” thanks to his frequent M&M bribes. Brian is survived his children, Nolan Tokar, Jacob (Jessica) Tokar, and Rose Tokar. He is also survived his sisters Becky (Eric) Stuart and Diane (Jim) Petrich, brother Joe Tokar, and numerous nieces, nephews, and close cousins.

Brian’s parents, John and Mary Lou, as well as his grandparents Peter and Hannah Botten and John and Rose Tokar, preceded him in death.

Visitation will be held at Cathedral of Christ the King Catholic Church in Superior on November 3, 2023, followed a Memorial Mass of Christian Burial. The burial will take place at Bennett Cemetery at a later date. The Lenroot-Maetzold Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements.

Brian Dale Tokar will be deeply missed his family, friends, and community, as he leaves behind a legacy of commitment, love, and generosity.

Sources:

Lenroot-Maetzold Funeral Home.