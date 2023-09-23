How to Watch Brentford vs Everton Premier League Match: Kick-Off Time and Team News

Brentford and Everton will face off in a Premier League match on Saturday, both seeking to recover from recent defeats. The Bees experienced their first loss of the season against Newcastle United, while Everton suffered a defeat against Arsenal. Here is everything you need to know about watching the match, including the kick-off time, TV channels, and streaming options.

The match will take place at the Gtech Community Stadium in Brentford, England. Kick-off is scheduled for 12:30 pm EDT on September 23 in the United States.

For viewers in the United States, the game will be broadcast live on Sling TV, NBC, Peacock, UNIVERSO, and fuboTV. If you are unable to watch the match, you can still follow live updates on GOAL.

In terms of team news, Brentford has some injury concerns. Left-back Rico Henry is suspected to have a season-ending ACL injury, and Ben Mee and Mikkel Damsgaard may need late fitness tests. Shandon Baptiste and Josh Dasilva are also sidelined with shoulder and thigh injuries, respectively. However, Kristoffer Ajer is available for selection.

On the Everton side, Dominic Calvert-Lewin should be available for selection, but Dele Alli, Seamus Coleman, Jack Harrison, and Andre Gomes are expected to be out for a few more weeks. The lineup is likely to remain the same as the Arsenal loss, with Jarrad Branthwaite taking charge of the back four.

In terms of the head-to-head record, the two teams have not faced each other frequently. However, with both teams looking to bounce back from defeats, it promises to be an interesting match.

