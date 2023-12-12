2023 Celebrity Real Estate: Breakups, Big Buys, and Fan Favorites

In a year filled with major life changes for celebrities, their real estate transactions have been nothing short of fascinating. From high-profile breakups to extravagant purchases, 2023 has been an eventful year for celebrity housing.

Breakups often result in significant changes to real estate holdings, and this year has been no different. Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner, who called it quits after four years of marriage, listed their New York City condo for $6 million. Additionally, they sold their midcentury modern mansion in Miami for $15 million. Similarly, Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen, whose divorce was announced in late 2022, made notable real estate moves. Brady put his waterfront home in Tampa, FL, up for rent at $60,000 a month, while Bündchen purchased a 7.5-acre equestrian estate in South Florida for $9.1 million. Sofia Vergara also reduced the price of her Beverly Hills mansion to $16 million after her split from Joe Manganiello.

In terms of big purchases, there were some truly jaw-dropping transactions. Travis Kelce, the Super Bowl-winning Kansas City Chiefs tight end, upgraded to a $6 million mansion in Leawood, KS. Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez, who rekindled their romance and got married in 2022, snagged a $135 million Beverly Hills estate for $60.8 million. Finally, Aaron Rodgers, the Green Bay Packers quarterback who recently joined the New York Jets, acquired a trophy property in Montclair, NJ, for $9.5 million.

As celebrities continue to make headline-worthy real estate moves, it’s clear that their housing choices reflect their changing lives and priorities. Whether they’re navigating breakups or making luxurious purchases, celebrity real estate remains an intriguing and ever-evolving topic that captures our attention year after year.