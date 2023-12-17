Transfer Waiver Approved for Wake Forest Center Efton Reid

Wake Forest center Efton Reid has been granted a transfer waiver the NCAA, allowing him to be eligible immediately for the Demon Deacons, as confirmed the Wake Forest athletics department. This comes after weeks of anticipation and an initial denial.

Head coach Steve Forbes expressed his excitement about the decision, stating, “We are delighted and excited for Efton Reid as his waiver for immediate eligibility has been granted.” Reid, who was elected as a team captain his teammates, is praised for his leadership both on and off the court. Coach Forbes commended Reid’s unconventional journey to Wake Forest and emphasized that his presence aligns with the NCAA’s transfer waiver criteria.

Athletic Director John Currie also expressed gratitude for the NCAA’s approval, acknowledging Reid’s positive impact on the Wake Forest and Winston-Salem community since his arrival.

The decision was reached following thorough evaluations NCAA President Charlie Baker and various staff members, including Lindsey Babcock, Daren Koudele, and Brian White from Wake Forest University. Reid’s attorneys, Stu Brown and Ben Fleming, along with outside counsel Bob Kirchner and John Long, played crucial roles in facilitating the process.

Reid, a former LSU player, transferred to Gonzaga before ultimately joining Wake Forest. Although his playing time at Gonzaga was limited, he was a highly regarded five-star recruit in high school, ranking as the third-best center in the nation according to 247Sports’ composite rankings.

Wake Forest will compete against Rutgers in their upcoming game. The approval of Reid’s transfer waiver adds depth and talent to the Demon Deacons’ roster, providing them with a promising asset for the season.

Please note that this article is a breaking news story, and further coverage will be updated as needed.