New Research Uncovers Groundbreaking Molecular-Type Structures in Atomic Nuclei

A groundbreaking study conducted scientists at the Institute of Modern Physics has revealed the existence of molecular-type structures in atomic nuclei, challenging long-held beliefs and opening up new possibilities in the field of nuclear physics.

The atomic nucleus, which consists of protons and neutrons, is incredibly small compared to the overall size of an atom. However, it accounts for over 99.9% of an atom’s total mass. Scientists have long been fascinated the interactions between nucleons within the nucleus, which give rise to a variety of nuclear structures.

One particularly intriguing phenomenon is the emergence of cluster structures within atomic nuclei. Traditionally, the existence of these structures in the ground state of nuclei has been a subject of theoretical speculation but lacked experimental validation.

Now, using a novel experimental method called the inverse kinematics knockout reaction, researchers from the Institute of Modern Physics have successfully confirmed the presence of molecular-type structures in the ground state of beryllium-10, a neutron-rich nucleus.

By conducting the experiment at the Radioactive Isotope Beam Factory, the scientists were able to knock out α-clusters from beryllium-10 nuclei without transferring significant momentum to the residual nucleus. This preserved essential information about the cluster structure.

The experimental results aligned remarkably well with theoretical predictions, providing strong evidence for the existence of a molecular-state structure in the ground state of atomic nuclei. Specifically, the study suggests the formation of an α-α dumbbell-shaped core with two valence neutrons rotating perpendicular to the core axis in beryllium-10.

This discovery has significant implications for our understanding of nuclear matter and opens up new avenues for further exploration. It challenges the prevailing single-particle description of atomic nuclei and highlights the importance of cluster structures in nuclear physics research.

The study was conducted in collaboration with scientists from various research institutions worldwide, including the University of Hong Kong, Paris-Saclay University, RIKEN, Osaka University, and Nanjing University of Aeronautics and Astronautics.

By shedding light on the molecular-type structures in atomic nuclei, this research paves the way for a deeper understanding of nuclear dynamics and may have far-reaching implications in fields such as nuclear energy, nuclear astrophysics, and the development of new materials.