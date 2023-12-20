TikTok Hits Major Milestone with $10 Billion in Global User Spending

TikTok, the popular social video app, has achieved a significant milestone surpassing $10 billion in global user spending. This accomplishment sets a new precedent for non-gaming apps, making TikTok the first app of its kind to reach this mark on both the Apple App Store and Google Play, according to a report data.ai.

Despite facing challenges from lawmakers in various countries, TikTok has consistently demonstrated its immense popularity. In 2018, it became the most downloaded app in the United States, and two years later, it announced an impressive milestone of 1 billion monthly active users, which accounted for 23% of all internet users worldwide. More recent data reveals that TikTok’s active user base has now surpassed several well-known platforms, including Twitter, Telegram, Pinterest, LinkedIn, and Skype, with 1.7 billion monthly active users. However, WhatsApp, Instagram, and Facebook continue to lead with approximately 2.7 billion, 2 billion, and 3 billion monthly active users, respectively.

Interestingly, TikTok’s success in generating consumer spending extends beyond mere subscriptions. Unlike most non-gaming apps, TikTok allows its users to purchase virtual coins for one-time transactions, primarily to buy gifts for content streamers. This unique approach has contributed to its achievement as the first app to reach $1 billion in consumer spending within a single quarter, as reported data.ai.

Previously, only four games had surpassed the $10 billion mark in consumer spending: Candy Crush Saga, Tencent’s Honor of Kings, Clash of Clans, and Monster Strike. ByteDance, the operator of TikTok, had sought to replicate this success in the gaming market but ultimately decided to pivot its focus towards social media and e-commerce. This strategic shift led to the closure of its Nuverse branch and resulted in the layoff of hundreds of employees.

Despite facing controversies and bans in certain countries, TikTok continues to thrive. Its international growth trajectory to reach $1 billion in consumer spending took longer than expected since its launch in 2017. However, the app quickly accelerated from $5 billion to $10 billion within a shorter period.

TikTok’s astonishing achievements and sustained popularity in the face of adversity reinforce ByteDance’s position as a dominant player in the social media and e-commerce landscape. As the company remains private, it recently introduced a $5 billion stock repurchase plan to offer investors an opportunity for returns. This move, combined with ByteDance’s valuation of $268 billion as of December, solidifies its position as a major player in the tech industry.