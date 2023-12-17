Jarome Luai Denies Signing with Tigers, Deal Yet to Be Finalized

In a surprising turn of events, Jarome Luai has taken to social media to deny reports of his imminent move to the Tigers. Despite earlier reports that Luai had agreed to a five-year, $6 million deal with the Tigers, the young playmaker clarified on Instagram that no agreement has been made yet. Luai wrote, “No pen to paper here. I’ll let you know when a deal is done.”

While it was initially believed that Luai was set to join the Tigers, it appears that other clubs are still in the running for his signature. According to The Daily Telegraph, the Bulldogs are also pursuing Luai, as well as a third unnamed club. However, the Tigers and their enticing $1.2 million per year offer remain the favorites to secure Luai’s services.

The Panthers had reportedly offered Luai a two-year extension worth $850,000 per year, but it seems that the Tigers’ higher financial offer is a significant factor in his decision-making process. The new rules surrounding free agent signings provide the Panthers with a 10-day window to convince Luai to stay, but it remains to be seen if they can sway his decision.

For Tigers fans, this news comes as a glimmer of hope amid recent turmoil. With two consecutive wooden spoons and a major shakeup in their leadership, the club is eager to turn their fortunes around. Interim Tigers CEO Shane Richardson has been vocal about his admiration for Luai, describing him as the best young half in the game and a great team leader.

Should Luai ultimately sign with the Tigers, it is expected that he will become a key figure in the team’s rebuild. The addition of Luai would bring much-needed experience and talent to the struggling club, potentially reshaping their future prospects.

While the deal is yet to be finalized, the situation surrounding Luai’s future will undoubtedly continue to generate interest and speculation among NRL fans. As players and clubs navigate the complexities of contract negotiations, it remains to be seen where Jarome Luai will ultimately land for the 2025 season and beyond.