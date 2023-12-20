Ohio Senate Passes Bill Eliminating Social Equity and Jobs Fund in Marijuana Legalization Law

The Ohio Senate recently voted in favor of House Bill 86, a bill that brings significant changes to Issue 2, the state’s law legalizing recreational marijuana. One of the most controversial alterations is the removal of the Social Equity and Jobs Fund, which aimed to allocate resources to communities that have been disproportionately affected marijuana criminalization.

While Issue 2 originally mandated that 36% of tax revenue generated from recreational marijuana sales would be directed towards the Social Equity and Jobs Fund, House Bill 86 eliminates the fund completely. This decision has raised concerns among supporters of marijuana legalization who argue that it disregards the will of the voters and hinders meaningful criminal justice reform.

Critics of the bill, including Tom Haren, a spokesperson for Issue 2, believe that the Ohio Senate failed to prioritize the needs of marginalized communities. Haren expressed his disappointment, stating, “To me, what it says is the Ohio Senate wasn’t interested in respecting the will of the voters. This is not thoughtful lawmaking.”

Although the governor’s office defended House Bill 86, asserting that it still includes programs promoting social equity, opponents argue that the measures proposed are insufficient. Haren emphasized that existing opportunities already exist for individuals with prior misdemeanor marijuana convictions to have their records sealed.

The fate of marijuana legalization in Ohio remains uncertain, as House Bill 86 must still pass the House before becoming law. Concurrently, the House is considering another bill, House Bill 354, which does incorporate funding for social equity programs. With these ongoing deliberations, it is possible that further amendments may be made.

The future of marijuana legalization in Ohio hangs in the balance, and it remains to be seen whether the legislature will prioritize the needs of communities impacted marijuana criminalization reinstating funding for social equity programs.