Natural Language Processing (NLP), Understanding (NLU), and Generation (NLG): Exploring Healthcare Applications

Healthcare generates large amounts of valuable data, but accessing and analyzing this data can be challenging. Natural language processing (NLP) technologies provide a potential solution, using artificial intelligence (AI) and data science to help understand and generate meaningful insights from healthcare data. NLP consists of two major components: natural language understanding (NLU) and natural language generation (NLG).

NLU focuses on determining the meaning of a sentence or piece of text. It analyzes sentence structure and intended meaning, as well as the relationships between words and phrases. NLU is commonly used in sentiment analysis and can be applied to healthcare data mining and query understanding.

NLG, on the other hand, enables computers to write human-like text responses based on data inputs. It uses techniques from NLP and considers the rules of the output language to generate appropriate phrasing. NLG is used in applications such as text-to-speech tools and generative AI models.

In healthcare, NLP technologies have numerous applications to improve care, support disease diagnosis, and enhance clinical research. One of the most promising use cases is sorting through unstructured electronic health record (EHR) data. NLP can help automate quality measures, identify biases in EHR-based classifiers, assess COVID-19 complications, predict severe maternal morbidity, and gain insights into various conditions.

NLP is also valuable in advancing precision medicine research, including genetic sequencing and detecting HPV-related cancers. Some health systems and academic institutions are already utilizing NLP tools for medical research and symptom checker applications.

NLU and NLG have seen more limited adoption in healthcare but offer great potential. NLU can support patient chatbots, improve interpretation of drug therapy information, and aid in healthcare data mining. NLG can generate synthetic chief complaints, improve information flow, provide personalized e-health information, and assist postpartum patients.

Despite the promise of these technologies, there are barriers to their adoption. Access to high-quality data, concerns about biases, privacy regulations, and the need for frameworks and guidelines pose challenges. Additionally, discrepancies between the objectives of NLP tools and clinical research studies make evaluation methods problematic.

While there is still work to be done to overcome these challenges, the potential benefits of NLP, NLU, and NLG in healthcare are substantial. They have the power to extract valuable insights from vast amounts of data, improve patient outcomes, and enhance clinical decision-making processes.

