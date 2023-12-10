Noteworthy Crime Thrillers on Netflix

In the vast expanse of Netflix’s crime thriller catalog, there are hidden gems waiting to be discovered. These five captivating series offer an immersive experience into the world of crime, each with its own unique twist.

1. ‘Mind of the Criminal’

Follow the harrowing journey of a brilliant psychologist turned criminal mastermind in ‘Mind of the Criminal.’ This gripping series delves into the psyche of the protagonist as he meticulously plans and executes elaborate heists, leaving law enforcement baffled. With a cat-and-mouse game unfolding between the criminal and a persistent detective, the stakes are higher than ever.

2. ‘In the Shadows’

Venture into the gritty underworld of organized crime in ‘In the Shadows.’ Set in the neon-lit streets of a bustling metropolis, the series follows a ruthless gangster trying to maintain control over his criminal empire. As rival factions and law enforcement close in, the protagonist must make hard choices to protect his family and seize power.

3. ‘City of Lies’

Based on true events, ‘City of Lies’ takes viewers back to a time of corruption and intrigue. Set in a city riddled with crime and political manipulation, the series follows a relentless journalist who uncovers a web of deceit and conspiracy that reaches the highest levels of power. As the truth unravels, the protagonist finds themselves targeted dangerous forces determined to keep their secrets buried.

4. ‘Smoke and Mirrors’

Step into the world of illusion and deception in ‘Smoke and Mirrors.’ This mind-bending series follows a talented magician who uses their skills for nefarious purposes. As their acts become increasingly daring, the line between illusion and reality blurs, leaving audiences and law enforcement questioning what is real and what is part of the act.

5. ‘The Enigma Files’

Enter the world of cybercrime in ‘The Enigma Files.’ This gripping series explores the dark underbelly of the internet, where hackers and criminals lurk in the shadows. Follow a brilliant computer engineer who is recruited a secretive organization to take down a notorious hacker collective. With each episode packed with high-stakes hacking and intense cat-and-mouse chases, ‘The Enigma Files’ will keep viewers on the edge of their seats.

From psychological thrillers to intricate crime dramas, these Netflix series offer an array of captivating narratives that will satisfy any fan of the genre. Dive into these hidden treasures and prepare to be immersed in the world of crime, suspense, and gripping storytelling.