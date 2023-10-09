How to Watch Break Point on Netflix: A Behind-the-Scenes Look at Tennis Tournaments and Players

Break Point is a documentary series that provides viewers with a behind-the-scenes look at the world of professional tennis, focusing on players and tournaments from the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) and Women’s Tennis Association (WTA). The series is produced Annie Tetchner and a team of producers including James Gay-Rees, Paul Martin, Ugo Valensi, Nick Bourne, and Nonuk Walter.

The first part of Break Point delves into tournaments such as the French Open, Australian Open, Madrid Open, and Indian Wells Masters. The second part focuses on events like the ATP Finals, Wimbledon, WTA Finals, Eastbourne International, Queen’s Club, and the U.S. Open. The series, directed Martin Webb, is divided into two parts, each consisting of five episodes.

The cast of Break Point includes notable tennis players and experts such as Courtney Nguyen, Maria Sharapova, Andy Roddick, Ajla Tomljanovic, Chris Evert, Rafael Nadal, Paul Annacone, Patrick Mouratoglou, Taylor Fritz, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Maria Sakkari, Daniel Horsfall, and Matteo Berrettini.

If you’re interested in watching Break Point, you can stream it on Netflix. Netflix is a popular streaming service that offers a wide range of content, including new releases and classic films. To watch Break Point on Netflix, you can follow these steps:

1. Visit netflix.com/signup.

2. Choose a payment plan that fits your needs. Netflix offers different plans, including a standard plan with ads, a standard plan without ads, and a premium plan with additional features.

3. Enter your email address and create a password to create an account.

4. Select your preferred payment method and complete the signup process.

The cheapest Netflix plan with ads provides access to most of its movies and TV shows. However, it includes ads before or during the content. The standard plan offers the same content without ads, and users can download content on two supported devices and add an extra member to their account who doesn’t live in the same household. The premium plan allows for content streaming on four devices at a time, with Ultra HD quality, and the ability to download content on up to six devices. It also allows for adding up to two extra members who don’t live in the same household. Netflix spatial audio is also supported.

Break Point offers an action-packed season, taking viewers alongside talented tennis players as they strive for greatness and Grand Slam victories.

Please note that the availability of streaming services is subject to change. The information provided in this article was correct at the time of writing.

