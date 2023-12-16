New Concert Special Featuring Top Artists Now Available for Streaming on Disney+

A recent concert in Mesa, Arizona brought together some of the biggest names in music, including Charlie Puth, Niall Horan, Cardi B., and Brazilian sensation Anitta. The event, called “In the Mix,” was streamed live on TikTok, allowing fans from around the world to enjoy the performances.

Now, fans who missed the live stream have another opportunity to experience the magic. A one-hour compilation of the best moments from the concert is available for streaming on Disney+ and Hulu, both owned the Walt Disney Co. This special highlights the headlining acts and captures the infectious energy of the live event.

Anitta, with her massive social media following and billions of TikTok views, was a natural choice to be one of the headliners for “In the Mix.” Known for her dance challenges, Anitta believes in the power of connecting with her fans through social media. She sees it as a way to build a strong foundation and establish a closer relationship with her supporters.

In addition to the online streaming platforms, Anitta mentioned that Hulu will feature a compilation of the concert’s best moments in a one-hour abbreviated format. This allows fans to relive their favorite performances and discover new ones in a convenient and condensed format.

Whether you’re a die-hard fan or just curious about some of today’s top artists, this concert special offers a unique opportunity to witness incredible live performances and get a taste of the atmosphere from the event in Mesa, Arizona. So sit back, relax, and immerse yourself in the world of music with this exciting new streaming experience on Disney+ and Hulu.