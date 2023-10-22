The Brazilian Olympic Committee Launches WhatsApp Channel to Strengthen Relationship with the Public

The Brazilian Olympic Committee (COB) has announced the launch of a WhatsApp channel as a means to strengthen its relationship with the public. This move comes ahead of the 2023 Pan American Games in Santiago and is aimed at capitalizing on the attention surrounding the event. COB has described the channel as a meeting point between Team Brazil and the fans.

Through the WhatsApp channel, fans will be able to access news and updates from the Brazilian delegation in Chile. By going to the “Updates” tab on WhatsApp and searching for Team Brazil or COB, fans will have access to various content, including programs, articles, photos, and videos. The channel aims to provide a comprehensive coverage of Team Brazil’s participation in the 19th Pan American Games.

COB’s communication director, Paulo Roberto Conde, highlighted the exponential growth of their social media presence. With one million followers on Instagram, almost 120,000 subscribers on Team Brazil’s YouTube channel, and over 5.3 million followers across all networks, COB is looking to further engage with fans through the WhatsApp channel. This platform will consolidate content from their various platforms, including the website, enabling them to get even closer to their audience.

The Brazilian Olympic Channel aims to fully cover the participation of COB athletes in the Pan American Games. The channel will not only broadcast competitions live but will also provide special programming directly from Santiago. COB has already started documenting the arrival of the first athletes in the Village and their initial training sessions through their social media platforms.

Overall, the launch of the WhatsApp channel COB demonstrates their commitment to utilizing new platforms to strengthen their relationship with the public. It provides an opportunity for fans to stay connected and engaged with Team Brazil during the Pan American Games and beyond.

Sources:

– COB communication director Paulo Roberto Conde

– Twitter: @timebrasil