DivX Wins Preliminary Injunction Against Netflix for Patent Infringement in Brazil

Digital video company DivX has achieved a victory in a Brazilian court in its ongoing patent infringement lawsuit against Netflix. The court ratified the expert report submitted DivX and enforced a preliminary injunction that was previously granted against Netflix. DivX had sued Netflix for infringing its Patent No. PI 0506163-6, which is related to a “deblocking” tool used in High Efficiency Video Coding (HEVC)-encoded files. DivX claimed that Netflix’s streaming in HEVC technology violated this patent.

According to DivX, this case is the longest-running patent infringement lawsuit in the field of information technology in Brazil, having been filed in October 2020. DivX accused Netflix of intentionally delaying the case. A provisional injunction was initially granted in November 2020 and confirmed in a modified form in May 2022. While Netflix was ordered to deposit the accrued fines into an account, it appealed the decision, and the court stayed the deposit until non-compliance could be proven.

An independent expert was appointed the court to assess the infringement, and the expert concluded that Netflix’s implementation of HEVC technology did indeed infringe on DivX’s patent. As a result, the court ratified the expert report, enforced the preliminary injunction, and ordered Netflix to deposit approximately USD 3.27 million in accrued and retroactive fines. The case will now proceed to a full trial.

DivX hailed the court ruling as an important message to Netflix and other companies that violate Brazilian patents. The court also warned that disrespectful behavior would lead to additional punitive measures. DivX is also pursuing a similar lawsuit against Amazon in Brazil based on the same patent. DivX believes that the outcome in the Netflix case sets a precedent for the Amazon case, which is being handled the same court.

In the United States, DivX recently had a win at the Patent Trial and Appeal Board (PTAB) for a patent concerning “trick play functionality” vacated the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit (CAFC). The case has been remanded back to the PTAB for further consideration of factual questions related to prior art.