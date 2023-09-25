TikTok Trend: Thieves Show Off Stolen Items in ‘Borrowing Hauls’

Shoplifters have found a new outlet to flaunt their stolen goods – TikTok and other social media platforms. Known as “borrowing hauls,” these videos showcase items acquired through theft, and are shared using hashtags such as #borrowing, #borrowingideas, and #borrowingitems. Some dedicated accounts have even been created solely for the purpose of displaying these “hauls.”

While most videos do not reveal the faces of the thieves, some individuals willingly display their identities. TikTok user Guerita, for instance, smiled at the camera while showcasing her “little” haul of branded makeup. The comments section on these videos contains a mix of admiration and caution. One user praised Guerita’s haul while another warned her about the potential consequences, noting that companies could track down shoplifters.

Interestingly, this trend is not limited to TikTok; the “borrowed hauls” are also being shared on other platforms such as YouTube. Despite the efforts of these social media sites to prevent the promotion of harmful or unlawful content, users seem to be circumventing guidelines using terms like “borrow” instead of “steal.”

In response to these videos, TikTok has stated that they do not allow users to exploit their platform for financial or personal gain, and content promoting unlawful activities will be removed. Similarly, YouTube prohibits instructional videos that promote theft or encourage obtaining items for free.

This trend emerges as major retailers collaborate on Project Pegasus, a system that involves paying the police to use facial recognition technology on their databases for shoplifting prevention. Participating retailers like Tesco, Sainsbury’s, Waitrose, and the Co-op hope this initiative will reduce theft from their stores.

TikTok has assured that they will investigate the videos mentioned in this article, while NationalWorld has also reached out to YouTube for a response.

Sources:

– “TikTok ‘borrowing’ craze sees shoplifters bragging about stolen items.” NationalWorld.

– TikTok Community Guidelines.

– YouTube Harmful and Dangerous Content Policy.