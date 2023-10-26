Catch the Excitement of BravoCon on Peacock

BravoCon is just around the corner, and if you can’t make it to Caesars Forum in Las Vegas this year, don’t worry! Peacock, the NBCUniversal streaming service, has got you covered. This year, Peacock will be bringing the excitement of BravoCon to its subscribers with a selection of panels, exclusive interviews, and behind-the-scenes content.

Starting on November 3, the first day of the convention, Peacock will broadcast five episodes of “BravoCon Live With Andy Cohen!” where fans can get an inside look at their favorite Bravo shows and interact with Bravolebs. The streaming service will continue to add new content throughout the convention, so viewers can stay up-to-date with all the latest happenings.

While the panels won’t be streaming live, Peacock subscribers will have the opportunity to watch them soon after they conclude. Highlights include panels for the latest seasons of “Vanderpump Rules,” “The Real Housewives of Atlanta,” “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” and “Summer House.” Fans of “Below Deck” and “Southern Charm” won’t be disappointed either, as these panels will also be available for streaming on Peacock.

But that’s not all! Peacock will also feature the “Bravolebrity Shop-Off,” a one-stop shop where Bravo’s top business mavens pitch their most beloved products. Viewers will even have the chance to purchase these products scanning a QR code displayed on the screen—a great way to support their favorite Bravolebs.

And for fans of “Watch What Happens Live!” with Andy Cohen, there will be five special BravoCon editions of the show. These episodes will air on Bravo starting November 5 and will stream on Peacock the next day.

Don’t miss out on all the BravoCon action—tune in to Peacock from November 3 to November 10 and immerse yourself in the world of Bravo. It’s the perfect way to experience the convention from the comfort of your own home.

Frequently Asked Questions

How can I watch BravoCon on Peacock?

To watch BravoCon on Peacock, you need to be a subscriber to the streaming service. Simply log in to your Peacock account and look for the BravoCon content, which will be available starting from November 3.

Will the panels be streamed live on Peacock?

No, the panels will not be streamed live. However, Peacock subscribers will be able to watch the panels soon after they conclude.

Can I purchase products featured on the “Bravolebrity Shop-Off”?

Yes, you can! During the “Bravolebrity Shop-Off” segment, a QR code will be displayed on the screen. By scanning the QR code, you will have the chance to purchase the products featured in the segment.

When will the BravoCon editions of “Watch What Happens Live!” be available on Peacock?

The BravoCon editions of “Watch What Happens Live!” will air on Bravo starting November 5. The episodes will then be available for streaming on Peacock the following day.