Sony Expands Bravia Display Portfolio with New EZ20L Series

Sony has recently introduced the new EZ20L series, the latest addition to its Bravia display portfolio. Available in sizes ranging from 43 to 75 inches, the EZ20L series is positioned as the entry-level option within the family, making it the most affordable choice.

These displays have been specifically designed for corporate and retail environments, offering extended operating hours of up to 16 hours per day. Equipped with the X1 processor, a feature common to all Bravia displays, the EZ20L models support 4K resolution. Additionally, the 4K X-Reality Pro function enables content to be upscaled to 4K, delivering enhanced image quality.

The Bravia-Signage App comes pre-installed on these displays, making them suitable for simple digital signage applications. With a brightness of 350 Nits, a standard RS-232C input, IP control, wide viewing angles, and a sleek design, the EZ20L series aims to stand out with its impressive features.

The availability of the EZ20L-4K displays in Europe is scheduled for December for the 43-inch and 50-inch models, and January for the 55-inch, 65-inch, and 75-inch models. Sony offers a standard 3-year Primesupport warranty for this new lineup, and customers can purchase them through distribution channels, resellers, and direct sales.

FAQ:

Q: Which models are included in the EZ20L series?

A: The EZ20L series comprises the following models:

– FW-75EZ20L (75 inches)

– FW-65EZ20L (65 inches)

– FW-55EZ20L (55 inches)

– FW-50EZ20L (50 inches)

– FW-43EZ20L (43 inches)

Q: When will the EZ20L-4K displays be available in Europe?

A: The 43-inch and 50-inch models are expected to be available in December, while the 55-inch, 65-inch, and 75-inch models are set to launch in January.

Q: Where can customers purchase the EZ20L displays?

A: The displays can be purchased through distribution channels, resellers, and direct sales.

Q: Does the EZ20L series come with a warranty?

A: Yes, the EZ20L series offers a standard Primesupport warranty of 3 years.