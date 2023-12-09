Atlanta Braves Eyeing Free Agent Seth Lugo for Starting Rotation

The Atlanta Braves have been making waves at the Winter Meetings, and one of their potential moves is catching attention. Reports suggest that the Braves are showing interest in free agent pitcher Seth Lugo. While Lugo may not be a big name in the rumor mill, he could offer valuable upside for the Braves’ starting rotation.

At first glance, the fit between Lugo and the Braves may seem odd. The team recently signed Reynaldo Lopez with the intention of converting him back into a starter, and Lugo himself had mixed results when he made that transition in 2023 with the San Diego Padres. Although he posted a reasonable 3.57 ERA as a starter, his strikeouts declined, and his FIP numbers have not been impressive since 2019.

However, Lugo brings something valuable to the table – a curveball with immense potential. While it didn’t perform well in 2023, his previous years as a reliever showcased the pitch’s excellence. If the Braves believe they can help Lugo rediscover the effectiveness of his curveball, while maintaining the solid results from his fastball, there is considerable value in signing him. Additionally, if starting isn’t working out, Lugo could always be transitioned back into a reliever, where he has proven success.

Current estimates suggest that Lugo could command a two-year, $20 million deal. Considering his talent and untapped potential as a starter, this seems like a reasonable gamble for the Braves, as long as the bidding doesn’t escalate too much.

The Braves have been active in their pursuit of strengthening their roster this offseason, and adding Seth Lugo to their starting rotation could be an under-the-radar move that pays dividends in the long run. While speculation continues, it remains to be seen if the Braves will pull the trigger on this potential deal. Fans will be eagerly watching for updates as the offseason progresses.