Major dating app companies and other renowned brands have decided to suspend their advertising on Instagram after tests conducted to mimic the behavior of child predators revealed that ads were being served alongside sexually explicit content. This move comes as a response to the fact that ads for prominent U.S. brands, including Disney, Pizza Hut, and Walmart, were found to have appeared next to inappropriate material on the platform.

These tests, carried out independent organizations such as the Wall Street Journal and The Canadian Centre for Child Protection, aimed to replicate the actions that a child predator might engage in on Instagram. By searching for images of child gymnasts, cheerleaders, and similar content, as well as adult sexual material, these tests uncovered recommendations and ads that were displayed on the accounts.

The alarming findings indicated that Instagram’s system provided explicit content to these test accounts, including sexually suggestive footage involving children and uncensored adult videos. For example, an ad for the dating app Bumble appeared alongside videos of individuals engaging in questionable activities, such as touching a life-size latex doll or a young girl lifting her shirt to expose her midriff. Similarly, a Pizza Hut commercial was displayed after a video featuring a man with a caption suggesting the presence of a 10-year-old girl.

Although these tests were modeled after the behavior of a small percentage of users on Instagram, the presence of tens of thousands of accounts matching this profile suggests a significant concern. When following these accounts, the researchers discovered similar explicit content.

Consequently, two dating app companies have taken action suspending their advertisements across all Meta platforms, the parent company of Instagram. Match, the operator of popular apps like Tinder, began canceling Meta advertising for certain apps in October and has now halted all Reels advertising while refraining from promoting its major brands on any of Meta’s platforms. Bumble has also suspended its ads across Meta’s platforms due to Meta’s unsatisfactory response to complaints.

In response to these developments, Meta is funding independent audits to determine whether inappropriate ad placement poses a risk to other brands. This controversy serves as a reminder that social media platforms must fulfill their promises to advertisers ensuring that ads are not displayed alongside inappropriate content, even when dealing with the accounts of less savoury individuals.

