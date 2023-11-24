Brands Tap into TikTok Shop’s Livestream Shopping for Black Friday and Cyber Monday

With the arrival of Black Friday and Cyber Monday, brands are seizing the opportunity to leverage TikTok Shop’s livestream shopping capabilities to attract and engage customers. This year marks the first holiday shopping season for TikTok Shop in the United States, and it has the potential to spark a revolution in livestreaming as a way to acquire customers.

According to Alessandro Bogliari, CEO and co-founder of The Influencer Marketing Factory, brands have a unique chance to reach new audiences and go viral on TikTok Shop. He underlines that TikTok has become an integral part of people’s daily lives, unlike Amazon, making the chances of making a sale through social commerce significantly higher.

Although TikTok officially launched its e-commerce platform in September, it started inviting brands to test it earlier this year. Educational Insights, one of the early adopters, saw a staggering increase in sales of 300% to 400% month-over-month when it first joined TikTok Shop. However, sales have since plateaued after the platform opened up to all sellers. BK Beauty, another brand, reported a net increase in sales of about 10% to 20% from TikTok Shop transactions.

Educational Insights plans to leverage livestreams to boost holiday sales. By choosing to center its TikTok strategy around livestreams, the company aims to attract more viewers to its products. To execute this strategy, they’re collaborating with popular influencers like Silent Math and Danny Padilla. Alongside livestreams, the company will roll out attractive discounts of up to 30%.

Given the rapidly evolving landscape of TikTok, brands like Educational Insights recognize the need to adapt and experiment with new opportunities. While short-form videos drive the majority of sales, livestreams have proven to be an effective way to engage with viewers and generate interest in products.

On the other hand, not all brands on TikTok Shop will be utilizing livestreams to promote their products during Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Some brands, like Bloom, will stick to their tried-and-true TikTok playbook of tapping influencers for traditional content and offering discounts.

As TikTok Shop continues to grow and evolve, it may take time to convince some brands to dedicate a portion of their advertising budget to the platform. Nevertheless, the engagement and reach offered TikTok’s livestream shopping present a promising opportunity for brands to connect with consumers and thrive in the ever-changing world of e-commerce.

