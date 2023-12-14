Elon Musk’s Controversial Actions Cause Advertisers to Shift Focus to Other Platforms

Recent data from Sensor Tower has revealed that major US companies, including Walt Disney and Comcast, have increased their advertising spending on Instagram. This comes after these companies halted their commercials on X due to concerns over anti-Semitism and Elon Musk’s profanity-laced outburst against advertisers. The report also stated that X is likely to miss its internal goals for ad revenue in 2023, projected to generate around $2.5 billion, a significant decline from previous years.

X recently faced an advertising boycott after Media Matters released a report alleging that the platform was displaying extremist content alongside ads from prominent brands. In response, Musk filed a lawsuit against Media Matters, accusing them of filing an intentionally deceptive report. Musk further tarnished his reputation when he endorsed an anti-Semitic conspiracy theory, leading to a public apology and criticism from the White House.

During the 2023 DealBook Summit, Musk’s appearance further damaged his relationship with advertisers. When questioned about the ad boycott, he responded with an expletive-filled rant, stating that he didn’t want advertisers on the platform. He also called for Disney CEO Bob Iger to be fired from the company. These controversial actions have led to a loss of trust among advertisers, resulting in a significant decrease in ad spending on X.

Meanwhile, Sensor Tower’s data indicates that Disney and Comcast have increased their advertising spending on Meta’s Instagram 40% and 6% respectively. Additionally, Paramount has tripled its spending on Snapchat. Felipe Thomaz, an associate professor of marketing at the University of Oxford, stated that brands are making intelligent choices and will reallocate their budgets away from troubled platforms if there are any brand safety concerns.

Unfortunately for Musk, the Sensor Tower data also reveals that 51 out of the top 100 US advertisers on X from October the previous year have ceased their ad spending on the platform as of November 2023. Since Musk’s takeover of the company in October 2022, X has experienced a 16% decline in monthly active users. Despite this decline, user engagement has remained stable. Musk himself has acknowledged a significant drop in advertising revenue on X, claiming that the platform has lost about 50% of its ad revenues since his acquisition.