Unlocking the Potential of Gen X: A Missed Opportunity for Brands?

A recent study GroupM’s Wavemaker suggests that brands may be overlooking an untapped audience: Generation X. While advertisers tend to focus on influencer-led social media strategies targeted at Gen Z, the research reveals that Gen X is the fastest-growing generation on TikTok, making up 28 percent of the user base.

Contrary to popular belief, Gen X is highly engaged with social media, with 92 percent of consumers in this age group using social media daily. However, only 5 percent of brand spend on influencer campaigns is directed towards Gen X, leaving them feeling largely ignored advertising. Only 13 percent of Gen X consumers felt represented in ads, lower than younger generations but higher than Boomers.

Notably, influencer campaigns performed worse with Gen X in terms of retention rates, interactions, and brand opinion compared to Gen Z and Millennials. However, the study also found that when Gen X users felt better represented in influencer content, their preference for the brand doubled. Gen X consumers engage with social media differently and are more likely to stay longer on videos that they find relevant and informative.

Furthermore, trust plays a critical role in Gen X’s buying decisions. They consider 27 percent fewer brands and are more driven need rather than impulsive shopping habits. With Gen X accounting for 31 percent of the global population and almost 27 percent of global spending, their exclusion from social media campaigns could be a missed opportunity for brands.

It is not just social media where Gen X is underrepresented. The research also highlighted that only 24 percent of TV ads feature people over 50, compared to 76 percent with characters aged 19-49. The ad industry’s research into different generations has largely discounted Gen X, with only 4 percent focusing on this demographic.

Brands should recognize the potential of Gen X as highly engaged, loyal, and wealthy consumers. Longer-form, community-based content that aligns with their preferences and values can help to gain their trust and loyalty. As the report suggests, “Gen X presents a huge opportunity for brands” and should not be overlooked advertisers.

