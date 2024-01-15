Celebrities Aren’t the Key: Brand Characters Reign Supreme in Super Bowl Ads

In a surprising turn of events, new research from System1 Group suggests that Super Bowl advertisers are missing out on the full potential of their brands heavily relying on celebrities. The study analyzed consumer emotional reactions to Super Bowl ads from the past four years and found that commercials featuring brand characters consistently outperformed those with celebrity endorsements in terms of appeal, brand recognition, and overall impact.

The ads that utilized brand characters and incorporated branded situations, also known as “fluent devices,” received an average rating of 3.8 Stars. Surprisingly, only 10% of the ads tested utilized these characters. On the other hand, celebrity-centric ads accounted for 39% of the total, but only averaged a meager 2.7 Stars. System1 rates ads’ brand impact on a scale of 0 to 5.9 Stars.

What’s even more interesting is that brand character ads scored higher in immediate sales potential compared to celebrity, music, sports, and non-celebrity ads. Brand characters achieved a 1.38 Spike Rating, while celebrity ads only managed a rating of 1.24, indicating a significantly greater potential to spike sales over a span of 10 days.

Despite the huge budgets and creative efforts poured into Super Bowl commercials, System1 discovered that the brand recognition of these ads is actually lower than that of typical US ads. Since 2020, the average brand recognition score for Super Bowl ads has dropped from 85 to 83, while the score for general US ads remains at 85. The issue lies in advertisers not introducing their brands early enough or making them central enough to the ads.

An example that perfectly exemplifies this is the M&M’s Super Bowl ads from last year. When M&M’s initially featured Maya Rudolph, a popular actress, the ad received a low 1.0 Star Rating, with a negative emotional response. However, when M&M’s placed their candy characters front and center in a later ad, the ratings soared to 4.8 Stars, the second highest of all the 2023 Super Bowl ads.

Jon Evans, the chief customer officer at System1, expressed concern over the wastage caused almost 20% of viewers being unable to recall the brand featured in Super Bowl ads. He highlighted the importance of being able to explain the creative idea without even mentioning the brand, service, or product.

The research conducted System1 involved analyzing 308 Super Bowl ads aired between 2020 and 2023, with feedback from 46,200 respondents in the United States. The study also compared the results to their extensive database of over 150,000+ ads.

Combining the System1 Star Rating with the concept of Excess Share of Voice (ESOV) provides a more accurate predictor of market share growth compared to ESOV alone. While projected growth based on ESOV alone correlates at around 25%, when incorporating System1’s Star Rating and ESOV, the correlation significantly increases to 85% between projected and actual growth.

In conclusion, advertisers should take note of this research and consider placing greater emphasis on brand characters to maximize the impact of their Super Bowl ads. By leveraging these characters and incorporating branded situations, advertisers have the potential to create memorable and effective commercials that not only boost brand recognition but also drive immediate sales growth.