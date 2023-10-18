Lockdown Lifted at Brampton High School After Social Media Gun Post

Summary: Two individuals have been apprehended and a lockdown has been lifted at Sandalwood Heights Secondary School in Brampton following an incident where a student allegedly posted a picture of a gun on social media. Peel police were called to the scene and have confirmed that a replica firearm was seized. It is currently unknown whether the suspects are students at the school, and no injuries have been reported. The investigation remains ongoing.

Peel police officers were dispatched to Sandalwood Heights Secondary School in Brampton on Wednesday morning after receiving reports of a student posting a picture of a gun on social media. The incident led to a lockdown being implemented as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of students and staff.

During the police response, two young individuals were taken into custody. Peel police reported that a replica firearm was also seized. The identity and affiliation of the suspects with the school are yet to be confirmed.

Thankfully, no injuries were reported during the incident. Following the intervention the police, the lockdown was lifted, and normal operations at the high school resumed.

Peel Regional Police have stated that the investigation into the incident is still ongoing. As of now, there is no further information regarding the motive behind the social media post or any potential connection between the alleged gun post and the individuals taken into custody.

It is essential for both students and school administrations to remain vigilant regarding any potential threats on social media platforms. Authorities should continue to educate and promote responsible online behavior to ensure the safety and well-being of everyone in the school community.

Definitions:

– Lockdown: The act of keeping people inside a building or confined area in order to protect them from potential danger or threats.

– Replica firearm: An imitation firearm that closely resembles a real firearm but does not have the capability to discharge bullets or other projectiles.

Source: Peel Regional Police Twitter Account, October 18, 2023