Can You Solve This Brain Teaser Math Question on Instagram?

A brain teaser on Instagram is challenging people to use mental calculation to find the values of two emojis and solve a final equation. Brain teasers are known for their ability to stimulate and exercise our minds, requiring creative thinking to find solutions. This particular brain teaser, shared on the Instagram page @mathcince, presents a math question that must be solved without the use of a calculator, putting self-proclaimed math whizzes to the test.

The brain teaser displays different emojis along with their respective sum and product. The task is to determine the individual values of these emojis and apply them in the final equation to find the solution. As of writing, the brain teaser has garnered more than 13,400 views and has sparked a flurry of answers and discussions in the comments section.

Various Instagram users have shared their solutions to the brain teaser. Responses include “7 is the correct answer,” “6+6=12. 5*5=25. Then 6*6-5=36-5=31,” “-0.5 is the right answer,” and more. Some users even mentioned using the substitution method to arrive at an answer. If you were able to solve the brain teaser, what answer did you come up with?

Brain teasers like this are great for engaging our minds, challenging ourselves, and promoting mental agility. They can be shared with friends or enjoyed alone, offering a fun and stimulating way to exercise our cognitive abilities. So, why not give this brain teaser a try and see if you can come up with the correct answer?

Sources:

– Instagram/@mathcince

– Hindustan Times