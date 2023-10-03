Bradley Walsh Returns to Social Media to Announce Live Theatre Show

Bradley Walsh, the well-known television personality from shows like The Chase and Doctor Who, has made a return to social media after taking a break. Walsh explained to his fans that he felt the need to step away from social media for a while due to a lack of trust in some of the information he was seeing.

However, he assured his followers that he had exciting news to share. For the first time in 17 years, Walsh will be performing in a live theatre show. The one-off event will take place at The Milton Keynes Theatre on Sunday, October 15. Walsh also mentioned that this performance would be a precursor to an even bigger gig in November, which will be televised.

The live show will feature a 20-piece big band and promises to be a mix of music, jokes, and stories from Walsh’s time in show business. He expressed his excitement for the event and encouraged his fans to join him for an evening of entertainment.

Upon seeing Walsh’s Instagram post, fans expressed their excitement and disappointment at not being able to attend. Some fans mentioned that they would have loved to attend the show but had conflicting events on the same day. Others requested that Walsh venture north for future performances. One fan even reminisced about a previous encounter with Walsh during a show in the Falkland Islands.

Overall, Bradley Walsh’s return to social media and announcement of the live theatre show has generated a lot of excitement among his loyal fan base. It will undoubtedly be an evening to remember for those lucky enough to attend.

Sources: None