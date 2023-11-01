Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk’s Halloween Co-Parenting Win

In a heartwarming display of amicable co-parenting, Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk were spotted taking their daughter, 6-year-old Lea De Seine, trick-or-treating in New York City on Halloween. The former couple, who ended their four-year relationship in 2019, embraced the Halloween spirit donning matching Rocket Raccoon costumes from the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise. Their daughter dressed as Taylor Swift in an outfit inspired the pop star’s “22” music video.

The photos obtained Page Six capture the endearing moments shared Cooper, Shayk, and their daughter as they enjoyed the festivities together. This isn’t the first time the former couple has demonstrated their cooperation and friendly dynamic since their split. Last Halloween, Shayk posed with Cooper in lingerie and a wig while he wore a brown bear costume. They continued their tradition this year, with the same bear accompanying Shayk and their daughter for trick-or-treating.

Recently, rumors swirled about Shayk’s possible romance with football star Tom Brady, while Cooper was linked to model Gigi Hadid. While these alleged love interests may have caused some speculation and drama, it is evident from their Halloween outing that Cooper and Shayk are focused on co-parenting their daughter harmoniously.

Cooper and Hadid have reportedly connected over their shared experiences as single parents and the challenges of navigating co-parenting relationships. This demonstrates that despite the complexities and emotions that can arise from breakups, it is possible to prioritize the well-being of the children involved.

Bradley Cooper’s commitment to amicable co-parenting serves as an inspiration to others who may be going through similar situations. It showcases the importance of putting aside personal differences and focusing on creating a positive and supportive environment for the children. By working together, Cooper and Shayk have shown that respectful co-parenting can be achieved, fostering a healthy upbringing for their daughter.

FAQs

1. How long were Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk together?



Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk were in a relationship for four years before they split in 2019.

2. What costumes did Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk wear for Halloween?



Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk dressed as matching Rocket Raccoons from the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise. Their daughter, Lea De Seine, dressed as Taylor Swift.

3. Are Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk reconciling?



While there have been reconciliation rumors, Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk’s focus appears to be on co-parenting their daughter in an amicable manner.

4. Who is Gigi Hadid?



Gigi Hadid is a model who has been romantically linked to Bradley Cooper. She is known for her work in the fashion industry.

