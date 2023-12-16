Bradley Cooper Makes a Home Near Gigi Hadid’s Mother’s Horse Farm

Bradley Cooper, the Hollywood star known for his roles in movies like “The Hangover” and “Silver Linings Playbook,” is taking a big step in his relationship with model Gigi Hadid. According to sources, Cooper has recently purchased a new residence near New Hope, Pennsylvania, which happens to be close to Hadid’s mother Yolanda’s horse farm.

This move suggests that Cooper and Hadid’s relationship is becoming more serious. They have already enjoyed a romantic getaway in the area, staying at the luxurious River House at Odette’s hotel just last month. Cooper’s connection to Pennsylvania runs deep, as he was born in Abington Township near Philadelphia and even attended a high school reunion there in November.

Cooper has always had links with the region, with his notable involvement in the critically acclaimed movie “Silver Linings Playbook,” which was filmed in Delaware County. Recently, he has also explored the food business teaming up with Danny DiGiampietro, the owner of Philadelphia-based Angelo’s Pizzeria. Together, they have launched a new venture called Danny & Coop’s.

Interestingly, Cooper and DiGiampietro were spotted serving sandwiches to patrons in New York City, including Cooper’s ex, Irina Shayk. This indicates that Cooper’s life and business ventures are intertwined with the city and the people in his life. On the other hand, Hadid has her own connections to the region, having stayed on her mother’s farm during the COVID-19 pandemic and owning a farmhouse near New Hope with her ex, Zayn Malik.

New Hope, a picturesque town known for its historic architecture and cultural attractions, is located approximately 70 miles from Manhattan. It offers a charming setting and lower taxes compared to the bustling city. This makes it an appealing location for Cooper, Hadid, and other celebrities who seek a quieter lifestyle.

Cooper and Hadid were first linked in October when they were seen having dinner together in the trendy West Village spot Via Carota. Their relationship has since evolved, and now they seem to be taking the next steps bringing their lives closer together, both geographically and emotionally.