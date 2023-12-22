Brad Pitt Celebrates Milestone Birthday with Mystery Woman

Summary: Brad Pitt, recently divorced from Angelina Jolie, is reportedly in a new relationship with a woman named Ines de Ramon. The couple celebrated their birthdays together in both Paris and Los Angeles, enjoying a luxurious getaway and keeping a low profile. This marks Pitt’s first public relationship since his highly-publicized divorce.

Long gone are the days of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s power couple status. Since their split, the world has been eagerly waiting for Pitt to find love again. And it seems like he may have finally found it in Ines de Ramon.

The couple recently celebrated their birthdays together with a lavish trip to Paris. Arriving in the City of Love from Los Angeles, they checked into a luxury hotel and enjoyed the finest amenities. According to a source, Pitt was surprised the trip and looked extremely excited to be there with de Ramon.

The birthday festivities included a private apartment dinner with a personal chef, followed a folk-rock concert at the Théatre du Chatelet. Despite being in the public eye, the couple managed to keep a low profile and were not spotted onlookers.

After their Parisian getaway, they returned to Los Angeles to continue the celebrations. Their joint party was held on de Ramon’s birthday and was presumably a night filled with love and joy.

This marks a significant milestone for Pitt, as it is his first public relationship since his divorce from Jolie. According to insiders, he is “more at ease” now than he has been in years.

While the couple has yet to confirm their relationship publicly, it seems clear that Pitt and de Ramon are enjoying their time together. Only time will tell if this romance will go the distance, but for now, they are living in the moment and embracing their newfound happiness.