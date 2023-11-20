Formula One’s Inaugural Race in Las Vegas Draws A-List Celebrities

Formula One’s debut race in Las Vegas has not only brought excitement to motorsport fans around the world, but it has also attracted a star-studded lineup of A-list celebrities. This weekend’s highly-anticipated event on the famous Strip has seen the likes of Brad Pitt, Usain Bolt, and many others trackside to witness the heart-pounding action.

While Pitt, known for his love of racing and his recent film role as an F1 driver, made an appearance during qualifying, renowned celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay and iconic singer Rod Stewart were spotted in the Red Bull garage. The presence of Hollywood actors is not limited to Pitt, with former Premier League footballer Jozy Altidore and actor Patrick Dempsey also adding to the glitz and glamour of the race in Sin City.

Not only did the event attract actors and musicians, but it also drew the attention of other sports stars. Wrexham co-owner and actor Rob McElhenney made an appearance, accompanied his wife, in the Alpine garage. Additionally, model and socialite Paris Hilton had the opportunity to experience the thrill of F1 through a simulator.

One of the most notable attendees was Olympic sprinter Usain Bolt, known as the fastest man on the planet. Bolt, after taking a hot lap around the circuit, expressed his admiration for the event and the city of Las Vegas. He commented on the exhilarating speed and mind-boggling G-force experienced during the lap, stating, “To bring Formula One here is wonderful, it’s out of this world to know that it actually happened. It’s beautiful.”

As Bolt eagerly supports his friend Lewis Hamilton, he also acknowledged the impressive performance of rising star Max Verstappen. However, Bolt couldn’t hide his disappointment when Hamilton was eliminated in Q2 and secured an 11th-place starting position.

Overall, the inaugural race in Las Vegas has become an unforgettable event for both motorsport enthusiasts and Hollywood’s elite. With the city’s reputation as an entertainment hub, the addition of Formula One to the mix has elevated the excitement to unparalleled heights. As the lights go out on race day tomorrow evening, the world will be watching as the grid takes off down The Strip, painted with the energy and star power befitting the glitz and glamour of Las Vegas.

