Brad Pitt Celebrates Milestone Birthday in Romantic Paris Getaway

Brad Pitt, renowned Hollywood actor, marked his 60th birthday with a glamorous and romantic escapade in the City of Love. Accompanied his girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, the couple embarked on a special trip to Paris to revel in the milestone.

Upon their arrival in the fashion capital on Saturday, Pitt and de Ramon checked into the opulent Bulgari Hotel. The following day was spent in seclusion within their lavish suite, cherishing each other’s company. Giant silver balloons emblazoned with the number ’60’ were delivered to the hotel, symbolizing Pitt’s joy in reaching this significant age.

To continue the festivities, Pitt and de Ramon savored a private dinner prepared a personal chef in a secluded apartment. Their evening included attending an enchanting Asaf Avidan concert at the stunning Théatre du Chatelet. Clad in elegant black attire, the couple appeared entirely enamored, intertwining their fingers as they relished the performance.

As the celebration persisted, the spotlight shifted to de Ramon, who coincidentally turned 32 the following day. The couple embarked on a private jet back to Los Angeles, exuding enthusiasm and energy. Pitt’s birthday party in LA saw a gathering of esteemed guests, such as artist Thomas Houseago, as the festivities continued.

De Ramon, a jewelry designer, fitness enthusiast, and health coach, maintained a low profile but made a notable appearance at Pitt’s birthday celebration. Prior to their relationship, she gained public attention in 2018 after her divorce from Vampire Diaries star Paul Wesley, and later, in November, when she was spotted alongside Pitt at a Bono concert.

During their several days of revelry, Pitt and de Ramon radiated happiness, confirming their blossoming romance. Having previously been linked to high-profile figures such as Angelina Jolie, Jennifer Aniston, and model Emily Ratakowski, Pitt’s bond with de Ramon appears to be a significant and joyous commitment.