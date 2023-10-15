McDonald’s Faces Backlash and Support Over Free Meals for Israeli Soldiers

McDonald’s Israel recently announced that it would be providing free meals to both hospitals and the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) amid the ongoing conflict with Hamas. The fast-food chain stated its intention to donate thousands of meals every day to soldiers in the field and in drafting areas in addition to offering discounts to soldiers visiting their restaurants. However, this move has sparked both criticism and praise from users on social media.

Some users expressed their disappointment with McDonald’s for supporting a company involved in conflicts, particularly when innocent lives are at stake. They called for a boycott of McDonald’s, stating that free meals should also be provided to those affected in Gaza. On the other hand, there were individuals who commended the fast-food chain for its support of Israel’s soldiers.

The announcement McDonald’s Israel resulted in protests in Lebanon, where a McDonald’s restaurant was attacked Palestinian groups. McDonald’s Lebanon later released a statement clarifying that the actions of franchisees in other countries do not represent the views of McDonald’s Lebanon. They emphasized their commitment to their nation and people, expressing respect and solidarity.

In contrast, McDonald’s Oman expressed its support for Gaza and donated $100,000 towards relief efforts for the people affected the conflict. They stated that they stand with Gaza in these difficult times and encouraged others to combine their efforts to support the community.

While McDonald’s faces backlash and praise over its decision to provide free meals to Israeli soldiers, the ongoing conflict continues to claim lives on both sides.

