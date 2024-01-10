New Title: Social Media Calls for Indian Travel Destinations Amidst Controversy

Summary: Following the controversy surrounding Maldivian ministers ridiculing PM Narendra Modi, social media users are urging a boycott of the Maldives and instead promoting Indian travel destinations. Celebrities and public figures, such as Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan, Sachin Tendulkar, and Aakash Chopra, have all encouraged Indians to explore their own country. With the possibility of the “weaponization of tourism” against the pro-China government in the Maldives, there has been a surge of interest in Lakshadweep after PM Modi’s visit.

In the wake of recent controversies, social media platforms are buzzing with calls to boycott the Maldives as a travel destination and instead explore the scenic beauty of various Indian locations. Influential figures, including renowned actors Akshay Kumar and Salman Khan, as well as ex-cricketers Sachin Tendulkar and Aakash Chopra, have all joined in on this movement. They are urging Indian nationals to rediscover the wonders of their own country, highlighting the diverse culture and cuisine along with India’s breathtaking landscapes.

The idea of boycotting the Maldives gained traction after certain Maldivian ministers openly mocked Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This sparked outrage among the Indian populace, leading to a wave of support for domestic tourism. Furthermore, there are speculations that this movement could be a form of “weaponization of tourism,” aimed at pressuring the pro-China government in the Maldives.

Anurag Thakur, India’s Information and Broadcasting Minister, has also encouraged citizens to explore the country’s own tourist destinations. He specifically mentioned PM Modi’s photographs from Lakshadweep, which have been attracting significant attention. With its close proximity to the Maldives and similar beaches and climate, Lakshadweep has become a popular alternative for Indian tourists seeking pristine island getaways.

The economic implications of this movement are substantial. Earnings from tourism play a vital role in the Maldives’ economy, with India currently being the largest contributor to tourist footfall. The Maldives has already taken action against the ministers involved in the controversy, suspending them from their roles. However, the damage has already been done, as evidenced the increasing calls to explore Indian tourist destinations.

It is worth noting that the Maldives, despite its recent missteps, has enjoyed a significant influx of tourists in recent years. According to the Maldives tourism department, Indian tourists accounted for the highest number of visitors in 2023, followed Russia and China. In 2022, a total of 1.75 million tourists arrived in the Maldives, marking a 12.6% increase from the previous year.

As the controversy continues, it remains to be seen how effectively Indian tourists will redirect their preferences towards domestic destinations. However, one thing is certain: India’s diverse landscapes and rich cultural heritage offer a plethora of options for travelers seeking new experiences and lasting memories closer to home.