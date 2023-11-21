New Egypt Brand Sees Unprecedented Demand Amidst Boycott

Egypt’s carbonated drinks market has been shaken up the sensational comeback of Spiro Spathis, the country’s oldest brand in the industry. Established in 1920 a Greek beekeeper from Kefalonia, Spiro Spathis has been a part of Egyptian culture for generations. However, recent events have catapulted the brand to new heights of popularity.

A nationwide campaign to boycott Western brands supportive of Israel has turned Spiro Spathis into the face of Egyptian solidarity with Palestinians. The brand has capitalized on this sentiment, rolling out slogans such as “100% Made in Egypt” and “Egypt’s original gazouza” (referring to fizzy drinks).

The surge in demand for Spiro Spathis has been remarkable. Store owners have witnessed bottles flying off the shelves, with some reporting a tripling of demand in just a month. The company’s head of marketing, Morcus Talaat, confirms the significant spike in interest and acknowledges the overwhelming response from new clients and restaurants.

To keep up with the unprecedented demand, Spiro Spathis has launched a recruitment drive and received over 15,000 job applications. However, despite its efforts, some areas still struggle to meet the high demand. In Nasr City, for instance, a kiosk owner reveals that he has only received four deliveries in the past month, all of which sold out on the same day.

The uptick in demand for Spiro Spathis can be attributed to the global protests against Israel’s actions in Gaza. The Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions Movement, along with other organizations, have called for a boycott of international brands perceived to be pro-Israel. This movement has given rise to a rediscovery of local products and a desire to support local businesses.

Spiro Spathis is not the only soda drinks company in Egypt, but it has emerged as a favorite among consumers. Social media has played a crucial role in promoting the brand, with its history and distinctive logo catching the attention of younger generations. The company’s logo showcases a bee, symbolizing its founder’s profession as a beekeeper on Kefalonia.

