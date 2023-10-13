Cricket Fans Debate Boycott of India vs. Pakistan Match Amidst Rising Tensions

Excitement and rage are mixed together as cricket fans in India prepare for a thrilling match against long-standing rivals Pakistan on October 14. However, there is a growing social media movement calling for a boycott of the game, #BoycottIndoPakMatch, due to recent terrorist attacks in India allegedly connected to Pakistan.

One of the triggers for this movement was the viral pictures and videos showing the Indian crowd giving a warm welcome to the Pakistani cricket team. Many questioned why players from across the border were being treated with such warmth and courtesy when there are ongoing hostilities that often lead to the deaths of Indian security officers.

Public sentiment was further inflamed after a confrontation with terrorists in the Anantnag district on September 13, resulting in the deaths of an Indian Army Colonel, a Major, and a Deputy Superintendent of Police. As a result, many fans were outraged when the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced a star-studded pre-match performance at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium, including Bollywood stars like Shankar Mahadevan, Sukhwinder Singh, and Arijit Singh. This announcement drew criticism because there was no opening ceremony for the inaugural ICC Cricket World Cup.

The controversy surrounding these announcements has worsened an already complex situation. Since 2013, India and Pakistan’s bilateral cricket relations have been on hold, with matches limited to ICC and Asian Cricket Council (ACC) competitions. India’s last tour of Pakistan was for the Asia Cup in 2008.

Social media users expressed their displeasure, with one user stating, “What BCCI and Jay Shah have done in the honor of Pakistan team will not be tolerated at all. Our soldiers are fighting bravely against Pakistan-supported terrorists on the border.” Another user emphasized, “Cricket match is nothing in front of our soldiers. Enemies are always enemies. Pakistanis don’t deserve this type of welcome.”

While the debate around boycotting the India vs. Pakistan match continues, it reflects the heightened tensions between the two nations and the emotional investment of cricket fans in India. It remains to be seen how the situation will unfold and if the boycott movement will gain further traction.

Definitions:

– #BoycottIndoPakMatch – A social media movement urging people to not watch or support the cricket match between India and Pakistan.

– BCCI – Board of Control for Cricket in India, the national governing body for cricket in India.

– ICC – International Cricket Council, the global governing body for cricket.

– ACC – Asian Cricket Council, the regional governing body for cricket in Asia.

– Narendra Modi Stadium – A cricket stadium in Ahmedabad, India named after the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi.

Sources:

– ANI (Asian News International) – A news agency in India.