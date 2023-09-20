Seven-Year-Old Boy Causes Stir in Classroom Bringing Alcohol to School

A seven-year-old boy in Xiamen, China, has created quite a commotion in his primary school after secretly bringing two bottles of fruit beer to class and getting his classmates drunk. The incident came to light when the boy’s mother shared a video online, expressing her anger and frustration over her son’s actions.

In the video, the young boy can be seen standing facing the wall, seemingly being punished for his misdeeds. According to his mother, she had no idea that he had taken the beer from the fridge and brought it to school, let alone shared it with his classmates. Out of anger, she had even resorted to hitting him with a hanger, which broke during the ordeal.

The mother also shared a screenshot of a WeChat conversation she had with the boy’s teacher. In the conversation, the teacher informed her about the incident and how the other students had become intoxicated as a result. The mother, shocked this revelation, apologized to the teacher for her son’s actions.

Upon entering the classroom, the teacher noticed that many of the students were sleeping on their desks. Curious, he inquired about the reason and was informed the students that it was because of the drink the boy had served them. It was then that the teacher realized that the drink in question was actually beer.

The boy’s mother has since apologized to the parents of the students who consumed the alcohol. However, some netizens on Weibo are pointing fingers at the parents, suggesting that they should pay more attention to their child’s actions at home. One user mentioned that while the boy may have been curious, his parents should have been more vigilant. Another user expressed relief that no major harm came to the students, emphasizing that physical punishment is not the solution.

It is essential for parents to be aware of their children’s activities and to educate them about the potential dangers of alcohol consumption at a young age. Monitoring their behavior and fostering open communication can help prevent such incidents from occurring in the future.

