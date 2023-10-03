17-year-old Boy Killed in San Pedro Shooting

A 17-year-old boy named Joseph Saldana was shot to death outside a house party in San Pedro. The shooting occurred in the 1200 block of North Park Western Drive, between Western Avenue and Gaffey Street. Saldana was standing in front of a residence with three other people when one or more individuals approached them on foot and opened fire at approximately 11:30 p.m. on Saturday night. The Los Angeles Police Department reported that Saldana was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other victims, all in their early 20s, were rushed to a hospital and are currently in stable condition. The suspect or suspects fled the scene in an unknown vehicle, leaving the motive for the shooting unclear.

Law enforcement authorities are urging anyone with information about the incident to contact the LAPD’s Harbor Community Police Station. They can be reached at 310-726-7700. For those who wish to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers can be contacted at 800-222-8477.

Source: Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner, Los Angeles Police Department.

More information about the shooting is yet to be determined as the investigation is ongoing.