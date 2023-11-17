Teen Arrested for Social Media Post Expressing Support for Hamas

A teenager in south London was recently arrested anti-terror police after allegedly making a social media post praising Hamas. The 17-year-old was taken into custody during a dawn raid at his home. This arrest follows a significant increase of 2,200 referrals to the Metropolitan Police’s Counter Terrorism Command since the Hamas massacre on October 7th.

The young individual was arrested on suspicion of supporting a proscribed organization, which is in violation of section 12 of the Terrorism Act 2000. After evaluating the post, specialist officers determined that it potentially breached terrorism laws. As a result, a team of detectives is now conducting an investigation.

Commander Dominic Murphy, Head of the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command, highlighted the high volume of referrals they receive from the public regarding extremist and terrorist content posted online and on social media. Each of these referrals is carefully reviewed specialized officers. When necessary, like in this case, positive action is taken, resulting in the arrest of individuals suspected of committing terrorist offenses.

The arrest comes at a time when there have been calls for additional police powers to protect war memorials following accusations of “desecrating” behavior pro-Palestinian protesters. While climbing on war memorials is considered deeply disrespectful, the Metropolitan Police has confirmed that no laws were broken during the recent protests.

Home Secretary James Cleverly has expressed his intention to examine whether the police require new powers in response to these incidents. He emphasized that the actions seen during the protests, which include climbing on war memorials, are deeply offensive and disrespectful. Cleverly intends to explore potential measures that could empower the police to take appropriate action to address such behavior.

FAQ

What was the teenager arrested for?

The teenager was arrested for allegedly making a social media post expressing support for Hamas, an organization recognized as proscribed under the Terrorism Act 2000.

How many referrals has the Metropolitan Police’s Counter Terrorism Command received?

Since the Hamas massacre on October 7th, the Counter Terrorism Command has received a staggering 2,200 referrals from the public.

Will there be an investigation?

Yes, a team of detectives will be conducting an investigation into the social media post made the teenager to determine if any terrorism laws were breached.

Were any laws broken during the recent protests related to war memorials?

According to the Metropolitan Police, no laws were broken during the recent protests where pro-Palestinian protesters were accused of “desecrating” behavior.

What is the Home Secretary considering in response to these incidents?

The Home Secretary, James Cleverly, is examining whether the police require additional powers to address behavior that is considered offensive and disrespectful towards war memorials.