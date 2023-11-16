Teenage Boy Arrested for Social Media Post Praising Hamas

A 17-year-old boy was apprehended in a dawn operation anti-terror authorities after allegedly posting content on social media that lauded Hamas, the extremist group. The arrest occurred in a residence in south London and is part of a larger surge in referrals to the Metropolitan Police’s Counter Terrorism Command since the Hamas attack on October 7th.

Law enforcement took the teenager into custody under suspicion of supporting a banned organization, which goes against the Terrorism Act 2000. After assessing the post’s content, specialists determined that it potentially violated terrorism laws. Consequently, the case was passed on to a team of detectives to conduct a thorough investigation.

Commander Dominic Murphy, who heads the Counter Terrorism Command at the Metropolitan Police, highlighted the significant number of referrals from the public regarding potential extremist and terrorist content circulating online. He further emphasized the police force’s commitment to proactively respond to such concerns taking legal action and apprehending individuals suspected of committing terrorist offenses through online platforms.

Meanwhile, anti-terror officers are currently examining 500 posts to identify any potential criminal offenses. Furthermore, they have requested the removal of several URLs that have been found to contain “terrorist content.”

