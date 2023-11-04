Box Office Hits and Misses: “Five Nights at Freddy’s” Dominates Despite Decline

Despite a significant drop in its second weekend, “Five Nights at Freddy’s” continues to dominate the domestic box office. The Universal release is projected to earn $17.8 million, down 78% from its impressive $80 million opening. The film’s popularity remains strong, even though it is already available for streaming. Fans of the franchise flocked to theaters during its opening weekend to support their beloved property.

While “Five Nights at Freddy’s” holds its ground, the rest of the moviegoing weekend appears to be relatively quiet. Three new releases, including Sofia Coppola’s “Priscilla,” the Meg Ryan-directed romantic comedy “What Happens Later,” and Neil Burger’s latest film “The Marsh King’s Daughter,” entered semi-wide release with little fanfare. Of these, only “Priscilla” seems to have a chance at securing a spot in the top five.

Drawing inspiration from Priscilla Presley’s memoir and her marriage with Elvis Presley, “Priscilla” has garnered strong reviews since its debut at the Venice Film Festival. Star Cailee Spaeny even won the festival’s best actress prize. With a production budget of $20 million, this independent feature faces an uphill battle for theatrical success but aims to remain in the awards conversation throughout the fall.

Directed Meg Ryan herself and co-starring David Duchovny, “What Happens Later” has received a lukewarm response from critics. Audiences also don’t seem to be rushing to see this romantic comedy, a genre that has struggled at the box office in recent years. However, with a modest budget of $3 million, devoted fans of Ryan may help the film find success when it eventually lands in their living rooms during the holiday season.

“The Marsh King’s Daughter,” starring Daisy Ridley, has faced setbacks, including schedule changes following original studio STX Films’ bankruptcy. The thriller hasn’t generated much anticipation, and negative reviews have not helped. On its opening day, the film earned approximately $310,000.

In terms of other box office contenders, “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour” is expected to maintain its spot in second place. The concert film, distributed AMC Theatres, earned $3.6 million on Friday, down 23% from the previous weekend. By Monday, it could surpass films like “Elemental,” “Creed III,” and “Transformers: Rise of the Beasts,” becoming the 12th highest-grossing North American release of the year.

Meanwhile, “Killers of the Flower Moon” is projected to experience a smaller decline compared to its 59% drop last weekend. The Apple Studios feature is expected to earn around $6.4 million in its third weekend. However, with a production budget of $200 million, it still has a long way to go to match its high costs.

Finally, Universal and Blumhouse’s “The Exorcist: Believer” aims to round out the top five with a three-day gross of $2 million from 2,420 venues. This film marks the beginning of a new trilogy helmed David Gordon Green, with Universal investing $400 million solely to acquire the rights to the “Exorcist” franchise.

