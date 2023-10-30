“Five Nights at Freddy’s” Shatters Box Office Records with $130 Million Global Debut

“Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza” has become the hottest destination for moviegoers as “Five Nights at Freddy’s” took the world storm, raking in a staggering $80 million in its opening weekend at the domestic box office. The film, released Universal and Blumhouse, instantly became a sensation, tying with Disney’s “Black Widow” as the biggest day-and-date streaming release.

While Disney reported impressive digital sales for “Black Widow” with its hybrid release on Disney+, NBCUniversal opted not to disclose any specific streaming metrics for “Five Nights.” Nevertheless, the company proudly announced that the film has become the most-watched and primary subscription driver on Peacock, emphasizing its popularity among viewers.

The success of “Five Nights at Freddy’s” is even more remarkable considering the negative reception it received from film critics. Despite a meager 25% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, audiences flocked to theaters, rewarding the movie with an “A-” CinemaScore. This overwhelming support, coupled with its modest $20 million production budget, solidified the film’s commercial triumph.

Universal commended the film’s translation from the beloved video game to the big screen, attributing its success to its massive fan base and the expertise of director Emma Tammi. Jim Orr, Universal’s president of domestic distribution, emphasized the allure of experiencing a horror film collectively, explaining that the genre naturally invites audiences to come together for an immersive experience.

While some industry analysts argue that hybrid releases may deter cinema-goers from seeking the full cinematic experience, the incredible performance of “Five Nights at Freddy’s” challenges that assumption. The movie generated an additional $52 million at the international box office, resulting in a remarkable global debut of $130 million. This achievement not only shattered Blumhouse’s previous opening weekend record but also secured the second-largest opening for a video game adaptation in history.

As “Five Nights at Freddy’s” continues to captivate audiences worldwide, it is evident that the allure of this beloved franchise extends far beyond the confines of the gaming world. With its impressive box office achievements, the film sets a new standard for video game adaptations and showcases the power of fan enthusiasm.

