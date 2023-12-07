Exciting Fashion Trends to Follow in 2024

Summary: Pinterest has released its annual forecast of upcoming trends in its “Pinterest Predicts” report. The report highlights various fashion trends that are expected to dominate in 2024, including the “Eclectic Grandpa” aesthetic, bow accessories, oversized jewelry and hair, aquamarine makeup, jazz-inspired outfits, ’70s-inspired weddings, tropical motifs, jellyfish-inspired fashion and badminton fashion. These trends show a fusion of nostalgia, uniqueness, and boldness in fashion choices for the year.

The fashion world is always evolving, and with the arrival of a new year, new trends are on the horizon. According to Pinterest’s “Pinterest Predicts” report, there are several exciting fashion trends to keep an eye on in 2024.

One of the prominent trends is the “Eclectic Grandpa” aesthetic, which combines thrifted and cozy fashion. The genderless aesthetic embraces cardigans, retro streetwear, and customized clothing. The search for “grandad style” and “grandpa core” has seen a significant increase in popularity.

In addition to the “Eclectic Grandpa” trend, accessories also take center stage in 2024. Bow accessories, both in fashion and jewelry, are making a comeback. Millennials and Gen Zers are embracing “bow stacking,” a trend that involves incorporating multiple bow moments into their outfits.

Oversized accessories are also gaining popularity, with searches for chunky hoops and sculptural jewelry on the rise. This preference for bold accessories extends to hairstyles as well, with “fluffy hair” becoming a sought-after look. Inspired popular figures like actress Cailee Spaeny, larger-than-life hairstyles, such as big braids and big buns, are expected to be in high demand.

Beauty trends are also evolving in 2024. The ’60s are making a comeback with aquamarine makeup and blue eyeshadow aesthetics. Gen Z and millennials are finding new ways to incorporate this retro staple into their modern beauty routines.

The influence of music can also be seen in fashion trends. Jazz is experiencing a revival, with searches for jazz-inspired outfits and jazz aesthetics clothing on the rise. Wedding themes are also evolving, with a rekindled interest in ’70s disco and groovy aesthetics.

For those who love tropical vibes, searches for coconut aesthetics and tropical motifs are increasing. The escapist theme extends to food, home decor, and fashion choices.

Jellyfish are making unexpected appearances in fashion trends, with searches for jellyfish haircuts and jellyfish-inspired accessories growing rapidly. Lastly, badminton is set to replace pickleball as the new sporty fashion trend, with searches for badminton outfits and playing badminton aesthetics on the rise.

As we step into 2024, these fashion trends promise to bring excitement, nostalgia, and a sense of individuality to our wardrobes. Whether you embrace the “Eclectic Grandpa” aesthetic, experiment with oversized accessories, or delve into the world of aquamarine makeup, there’s something for everyone to explore and express their unique style. So, get ready to embrace the new year with these exciting fashion trends!